About five Himalayan Griffon Vultures released into the wild

Alipurduar: Five Himalayan Griffon Vultures were successfully released by the state Forest department from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at Rajabhatkhawa in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the Alipurduar district. “This is a significant stride towards vulture conservation,” said Hari Krishnan PG, Deputy Field Director of BTR (West).



“The Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at Rajabhatkhawa witnessed a historic moment on Saturday as captive-held Himalayan Griffon Vultures were released back into their natural habitat. These vultures, juveniles below one year of age, were rescued from various regions across North Bengal and brought to the centre for specialised care and nurturing. They have been under our custody for the past three months,” stated Harikrishnan PG Deputy Field Director, BTR (West). According to forest officials, due to their migratory patterns, juvenile vultures often find themselves in unfamiliar territories, leading to vulnerability and distress. The dedicated team at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre, BTR, has been relentless in its mission to protect these iconic birds. Through meticulous treatment and rehabilitation protocols, the vultures have regained their strength and vitality, paving the way for their reintroduction into the wild. Harikrishnan stated: “As these Himalayan Vultures take flight once more, our hopes soar with them. It is our aspiration that they will reunite with their counterparts and contribute to the thriving breeding populations in their native territories, whether in the heights of Central Asia, the rugged terrain of China, or the pristine Himalayan landscapes.”

The Rajabhatkhawa Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre has made significant progress over the past few years. Presently, there are four aviaries in the breeding centre with more than 120 vultures of four varieties — white-backed vulture, long-billed vulture, slender-billed vulture and Himalayan Griffon. This breeding centre achieved a milestone February this year with a pair of ‘white-backed’ vultures, reintroduced into the Buxa Forest, have successfully bred, laid eggs and nurtured their chicks in the wild.