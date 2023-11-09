About 960 kg banned firecrackers seized, at least 1726 held

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police during their anti-crime and anti-firecracker drive seized about 960 kg of banned firecrackers from 32 boxes and arrested 1726 persons for gambling, selling liquor illegally, disorderly conducts, etc between November 2 and 8.



According to sources, every year, during the festive season, police receive several complaints about bursting of sound crackers which becomes painful for the elderly and sick persons as well as for the pets and stray animals.

To curb this menace, Kolkata Police had initiated a special drive since November 2 which resulted in seizure of about 1100 kg of banned firecrackers till Thursday.

Anti-crime teams were also deployed across the city to maintain law and order situation and prevent crimes before Kali Puja and Diwali.

Police sources informed that though special arrangements have been made for the Kali Puja and Diwali, the anti-crime teams will continue patrolling till Diwali.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police Detective department conducted a raid at a place in Jorasanko area and seized about 900 kg of banned firecrackers from a bus destined to Bihar.

The man identified as Faiyaz Alam of Nawada in Bihar who was transporting the firecrackers was detained. He reportedly procured the banned firecrackers from Budge Budge area.