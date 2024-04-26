About 92 students from Allen Institute, Siliguri qualify

Siliguri: About 92 students from Allen Institute, Siliguri qualified for JEE Advanced and 3 students of Allen in All India Top-5 in national results. On Saturday, the National Testing Agency announced the JEE Main 2024 April session results and All India Rank where Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd students gave better results.



Kuldeep Singh, head of Allen Siliguri centre said that in the results of JEE Main April session, 92 students of the institute have qualified for JEE Advanced. This year’s better results are encouraging among students and parents. About 11 students have scored more than 99 percentile. 19 students scored 98 percentile, 28 students scored 97 percentile or above. Student Iradari Basu Khaund secured AIR-192 rank. Harshil Srivastava scored 100 percentile in Physics.

Brijesh Maheshwari, chairman of the organisation, said that in All India results, Allen students have achieved three ranks in All India Top-5. Allen’s classroom student Neel Krishna secured All India Rank-1, Dakshesh Mishra All India Rank-2 and Aditya Kumar All India Rank-4.