‘About 900 new primary school head teachers to be appointed soon’

The District Primary School Council is paving the way for direct promotions from assistant teacher to head teacher. This promotion initiative will soon be implemented in primary schools. This move is expected to appoint a minimum of 900 primary school head teachers within the district.

Shyamal Chandra Roy, the primary school inspector for Jalpaiguri district, stated: “Out of the total 1,205 primary schools in Jalpaiguri, only 213 schools currently have head teachers, leaving the position vacant in others. This decision to promote assistant teachers has been made after a comprehensive evaluation of the overall situation. The process is set to commence in the 18 education circles of the district.

Teachers can voluntarily apply for promotion within their respective circles starting from March 27. Promotions will be based on seniority and counselling.”

Sources from the district’s primary school council reveal that the absence of head teachers in many schools has disrupted administrative and school management work. This has led to various challenges, with the teacher-in-charge overseeing day-to-day affairs of the schools in the absence of head teachers.

Despite handling the responsibilities of head teachers, many teachers-in-charge are reluctant to take up this role owing to lack of government facilities.

Consequently, essential administrative tasks are progressing at a slower pace. The decision to promote assistant teachers is a response to address these issues.

Swapan Basak, president of the Jalpaiguri District Trinamool Primary Teachers’ Association, commented: “Numerous schools have been grappling with problems stemming from the absence of head teachers. This concern has been raised with the state Education department on multiple occasions. Finally, the state has taken this demand seriously and issued orders for the appointment of head teachers.”