About 89% clear HS 2023; at least 38.65% students get above 60%

: The pass percentage in Higher Secondary (HS) Examination this year went up by nearly 1 per cent with 89.25 per cent of the students passing the examination in comparison to 88.44 per cent in 2022.

However, the number of students securing above 60 per cent marks dipped considerably in comparison to the previous year.

This year 38.65 per cent of students got above 60 per cent which was 78 per cent last year.

The results of the Higher Secondary examinations that was announced on Wednesday by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) revealed that the number of candidates featuring among the top ten in the merit list has dropped to 78 from 232 last year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all the students who cracked the Higher Secondary examination and wished them good luck through a message on her twitter handle. State Education minister Bratya Basu also followed suit.

The total number of candidates who got above 90 per cent marks this year has been 7,958 which is 0.9 per cent of the total candidates who appeared. Last year 47,203 students had scored above 90 per cent.

“Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations this year did not appear for their Madhyamik due to the pandemic and were automatically promoted. So, this was their first major examination and is surely the best reflection of their performances. They sat for the examination in other centres (not their home centres) which is the common practice,” a senior official of WBHCSE said.

Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that the results this year will be analysed to ascertain the fall among students when it comes to securing above 60 per cent. “The examination this year was held from March 14 to 27. Hence, the results have been published within 57 days of completion of the examination. Not a single result has been withheld this year,” he added.

Among the 8,24,891 candidates who sat for the examination this year, 7,37,807 passed. The pass percentage among boys and girls was 91.86 and 87.26 respectively.

The pass percentage among minorities stands at 87.58 per cent.

As many as 11 districts registered a pass percentage of above 90 per cent that includes East Midnapore (95.77), South 24-Parganas (94.88), Kalimpong (94.27), Nadia (92.86), North 24-Parganas (92.8) West Midnapore (92.77), Howrah (91.52), Murshidabad (91.23), Hooghly (90.76), Kolkata (90.36) and Jhargram (90.11).

Among the 87 candidates in the merit list of the top ten, the total number of males has been 46 and females 31.

As many as 18 candidates from Hooghly made it to the merit list this year.

Among the three streams — Science, Humanities and Commerce — the pass percentage among students were 95.91; 87.69 and 92.94 per cent respectively. The number of students passing in the three streams was 106874; 550764 and 35789 respectively.

For the first time this year, the mark sheets which will be handed over to students will have QR codes.

The students can apply for review or scrutiny through a link on the Council’s website from May 31 till June 15.