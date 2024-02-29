About 889 Pattas granted to workers in Jalpaiguri & Cooch Behar districts

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, three state ministers addressed a rally in the tea belt on Thursday and criticised the BJP during the Patta distribution programme at Bhandiguri Tea Garden in Rajganj Block of Jalpaiguri. They urged plantation workers to support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming elections. While addressing the crowd, State Law minister Moloy Ghatak said: “Tea workers have been demanding Pattas (land rights documents) since the time of the Left Front government. However, the Left Front government never considered the plight of tea workers. Since the Mamata government took office, it has actively addressed the concerns of tea workers. Currently, tea workers receive free rations and daily wages have increased.”

Drawing a comparison with the neighbouring state of Assam, he stated: “The BJP government in Assam neglects the needs of tea workers. In our state, infrastructure has been developed in tea gardens, including 42 health centres with arranged ambulance services.” Criticising the BJP, Ghatak added: “The Delhi government only makes false promises. In the previous election, they pledged Rs 1000 crore for tea workers, but it was forgotten afterward. They also falsely claimed that the Central government had taken over the tea gardens. So, it’s unwise to trust the BJP.” State minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chandrima Bhattacharya, remarked: “Tea is exported abroad and while the Central government regulates tea laws, it appears to neglect the workers who contribute to the global reputation of Indian tea. Those who have given Indian tea its worldwide recognition are among the most neglected.” During the Patta distribution ceremony, a total of 889 pattas were granted to workers from Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts. Out of these, 559 pattas were distributed in Bhandiguri tea plantation in Jalpaiguri district and 330 pattas were given in Cooch Behar tea plantation in Cooch Behar district.

Notable attendees at the event included three ministers — Chandrima Bhattacharya, Moloy Ghatak and Bulu Chik Baraik. Also present were Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman, District Magistrate Shama Parveen and various other government officials.