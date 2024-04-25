About 88 CAPF companies to keep guard

Siliguri: With the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency all set to go to polls on Friday in the second phase, a total of 88 companies of CAPF have been deployed in this constituency which will be deployed at all the polling stations, along with webcasting.

Polling personnel departed for their polling booths on Thursday from DC/RCs (distribution centre and receipt centre) under the constituency.

There are a total of 7 Assembly constituencies (ACs) under this Lok Sabha (LS) seat — Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa and Chopa. For these constituencies, there are 5 DC/RCs.

DC/RC centre for three ACs — Siliguri, Matigara-Naxalbari and Phansidewa — has been set up at Siliguri College premises. C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police of Siliguri Metropolitan, Awadh Singhal, Sub Divisional Office (SDO) of Siliguri visited the centre on Thursday. “Everything is peaceful till now. All the arrangements have been made. We hope that a peaceful election will take place,” said Priti Goyel, District Magistrate of Darjeeling.

As per the administration, there are total 17,65,744 electors in Darjeeling LS constituency. Out of this, 8,84,335 are male, 8, 81,368 are female and 41 transgender electors. There are a total of 32,643 new voters and more than 10,000 poll personnel with 1,999 polling stations in all.

There are three remote P-2 booths in Darjeeling. The poll personnel have already departed for these booths on Wednesday.

14 candidates will contest for this seat, out of which 12 are male candidates and 2 are females.

Raju Bista from BJP, Gopal Lama from TMC, and Munish Tamamg from the Congress-CPI(M) alliance are the leading candidates. Subhajit Roy, a poll worker, said: “It’s normal to feel a little nervous but everything is peaceful.”

There are total of 2,18,508 electors in Kalimpong segment, out of 1,07,801 are male, 110707 are female. Total polling stations are 288. Model booths are 25, auxiliary booth 1. In Darjeeling segment, there are 2,46,848 electors, out of which 1,21,408 male, 1,25, 437 female, 3 from third gender. There are a total of 335 total polling stations and 5 model booths.

In the Kurseong segment, there are 2,39,231 electors, 1,16,654 male, 1,22, 573 female, 4 third gender, 294 polling stations and 7 model booths. In the Matigara-Naxalbari segment, there are 3,06,292 electors, 1,52,372 male, 1,53,917 female, 3 third gender. There are 325 polling stations and 5 model booths.

In the Siliguri segment, there are 2,38,775 electors, 1,20,441 male, 1,18,313 female, 3 third gender, 261 polling stations and 5 model booths.

In the Phasidewa segment, there are 2,52,572 electors, 1,27,403 male, 1,25,166 female, 7 third gender, 261 polling stations and 5 model booths.

In the Chopra segment, there are 2,63,518 electors, 1,38,256 male, 1,25,255 female, 7 third gender. There are 251 polling stations and 2 model booths.