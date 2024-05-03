About 86.31% clear Madhyamik 2024

Kolkata: The pass percentage of candidates in the Madhyamik examination 2024 is 86.31 per cent which is a slight improvement from last year’s which was 86.15 per cent.



Even with a higher number of female candidates appearing for the Madhyamik examination, which was 5,08,698, the success percentage of girls remained lower than boys.

Out of 1000 males who appeared, there were 1209 female candidates in 2024 which is slightly more compared to 1166 female candidates per 1000 male in 2023. However, the percentage of successful female candidates was 83.90 per cent and male candidates was 89.21 per

cent in 2024. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president pointed out that the success rate marginally increased from 83.05 per cent in 2023. A total of 9,12,598 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination 2024. Examination was conducted in seven compulsory subjects, 12 first languages, three second languages and 47 optional elective subjects. Out of the total number of candidates, 7,65,252 were successful while results of two were withheld, 46 candidates’ exams were cancelled and 81 were exonerated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students, who passed the Madhyamik examination. “My sincere wishes and congratulations to all the students who passed the Madhyamik examination. My congratulations to your parents and teachers. May your coming days be prosperous, I pray,” Banerjee wrote on ‘X.’ State Education minister Bratya Basu wrote: “Result of Madhyamik exam 2024 declared today. The pass rate among regular candidates is 86.3 per cent. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the successful students. May your future be successful.” The female minority candidates 1,63,952 have outnumbered their male counterparts–98,698. The success rate of candidates of Scheduled Caste category was 80.61 per cent and among candidates of Scheduled Tribe category was 68.83 per cent.

The Madhyamik examination 2025 is tentatively going to be held in the second week of February. The schedule and exam dates are yet to be finalised. Kalimpong with 96.26 per cent had the highest percentage of successful candidates, followed by East Medinipur with 95.49 per cent, Kolkata with 91.62 per cent, West Medinipur with 91.41 per cent and Hugli with 89.57 per cent. Madhyamik examination 2024 was held across 2,675 centres and venues. A total of 51,838 examiners and 1478 head examiners were engaged. There were 7,390 scrutineers. Recently, 25,753 appointments — teaching and non-teaching — were cancelled by the Calcutta High Court.

The Board president on Thursday was asked whether any of the teachers who lost their jobs following HC’s order were engaged in the examination process, Ganguly said that the list of examiners and head examiners are sent by the Head of Institutions, based on which the list is made. According to Ganguly, an examiner should have two years of service and the head examiner should have completed at least 15 years of service.