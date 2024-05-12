About 81 passengers caught at Kolkata Stn for travelling ticketless on May 10

Kolkata: In a joint operation by Sealdah Division and the Vigilance department to catch people travelling ticketless, 81 such passengers were caught at Kolkata Station and a fine of Rs 33,990 was collected on May 10. During a similar drive at Howrah Station on April 30, 488 cases of ticketless passengers/vendors were identified, resulting in penalties totaling Rs 1,12,855.



“This collaborative effort aimed to clamp down on passengers and vendors found travelling without valid tickets. The joint ambush checks have yielded significant results, with multiple individuals and vendors apprehended for ticketless travel.

Stringent measures, including fines and legal actions, are being pursued against offenders to uphold the integrity of the Railway system and ensure equitable practices,” a Railway official said. In conjunction with enforcement actions, initiatives are being launched to raise awareness about the UTS mobile app among passengers. The UTS app offers a convenient and hassle-free method for purchasing unreserved tickets, promoting a seamless travel experience while eliminating the need for physical tickets.

By advocating the use of the UTS mobile app, authorities aim to provide a digital platform for ticket booking and reducing queues at ticket counters. Passengers are also encouraged to report instances of ticketless travel through official channels to preserve the integrity of the railway system.

Moreover, 74 passengers were counselled on purchasing tickets from Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters and via the UTS-on-Mobile app.