About 80 people fall ill after consuming food

Kolkata: About 80 people fell ill after consuming food at a social ceremony at Daspur in West Midnapore till Saturday night. Among them, about 12 persons were admitted to a local hospital.



According to sources, on Friday several residents of Ghanashyambati village of Daspur attended the rice ceremony of a baby at the house of Jagannath Ghorui. At night several people who had consumed food at Ghorui’s house started falling sick. At the ceremonial house, the guests also consumed ‘fuchka’ following which they had fallen ill.

On Saturday Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Ghatal, Suman Biswas went to the village and took stock of the situation.