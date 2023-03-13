‘About 80% dredging of key canals in city & adjacent areas completed’

kolkata The state Irrigation and Waterways department is on track for completing the desiltation of 14 canals in the city to curb waterlogging within Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and some adjoining areas in the city’s outskirts during this monsoon.



According to sources in the Irrigation department, about 80 per cent work of desiltation has been done for almost all these canals.For the Upper and Lower Bagjola Canal with lengths of 13.24 km and 28 km respectively, the department has desilted more than 80 per cent of the canals and is expecting to meet the deadline of March 31. The excavation work will benefit people from the Kashipur — Belgachia area in Kolkata and parts of Kamarhati, Baranagar, South and North Dum Dum and also Bidhannagar and Rajarhat.

The Kestopur Canal stretching 18.6 km has witnessed over 75 per cent rejuvenation and once completed will prevent water logging in Shyampukur, Chitpore, Tala, parts of South Dum Dum, Bidhannagar and also the New Town area along with Bhangore II block in South 24-Parganas.

The dredging of the Bhangarkata Canal is almost complete and will play a major role in curbing water logging in Ultadanga, Manikatala, Narkeldanga and Beliaghata and also parts of Bidhannagar and New Town.

The Parnashree Canal and New Manikhal are also nearing completion and it will benefit residents of wards 131 and 132 in Behala and parts of Maheshtala.

In case of desiltation of canals along the EM Bypass that includes Intercepting Channel and its branches and T P Main Canal, around 70 per cent work has been completed. Inundation in areas like Anandapur, Garfa, Patuli, Survey Park, Jadavpur and Kasba areas will be prevented once the work is over.

The Keorapukur Canal stretching over 36.5 km has also been 70 per cent desilted and will benefit residents of Tollygunge, Regent Park and Haridevpur area. “The city’s sewerage system is solely dependent on these canals. So, we developed a comprehensive master plan in collaboration with the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department and KMC regarding dredging of the canals to mitigate waterlogging.

“The plan had intricate details of silt deposition and quantum to be dredged in these canals. Accordingly, work was taken up and we are hopeful that dredging of the canals will result in draining accumulated water in quick time and will relieve the people from water logging woes,” a senior official of the state Irrigation and Waterways department said.