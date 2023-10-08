About 8 migrant labourers of Chopra still untraced in Sikkim

Raiganj: As many as eight migrant labourers of Goabari under Chopra Police Station, North Dinajpur district who had gone to work at Lachung in Sikkim around two months ago remain untraceable since the disaster in Sikkim. Their families have registered complaints with both police and the block officials of Chopra.



The missing have been identified as Kuddus Ali, Sakib Akhtar, Mohammad Sahid, Moqtar Ali, Nurul Islam and Mohammad Riajadullah. They are all masons by profession.

Haydar Ali, father of Riajadullah said: “My son along with seven youths from our Goabari village went to work at Lachung around two months ago. We had spoken to him over the phone on Monday night. In the last six days we have not been able to contact him on his cell phone.”

The family members of his companions also did not receive any message from them. “My son was supposed to visit home last Saturday. We are spending sleepless nights,” added Ali. Billu Rahaman, Upapradhan of Chopra Gram Panchayat said: “Grief has spread in the area with the eight remaining untraceable in Sikkim. The family members met us and requested help.”

Samir Mandal BDO Chopra said: “After being informed from the families, we contacted the Sikkim government. In the meantime we met the labour contractor, the resident of Panjipara in Goalpokhar who sent them to Sikkim.

He claimed that they are safe because they were staying at a higher reach, around 25 km away from the centre of the disaster.

As soon as the cell connectivity in the affected area is restored they will definitely be contacted. However, we are trying to get information from the Sikkim government also.”