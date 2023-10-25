‘About 7K motorists prosecuted for traffic violation’

Kolkata Police arrested 877 persons in six days starting from October 18 for alleged disorderly conduct. The police also prosecuted more than 7000 motorists for violation of traffic norms during the Puja days.

According to a Kolkata Police report, since October 18 special anti-crime teams and cops in plain clothes were patrolling the city, including the Puja pandals and other important places. The cops intervened and detained persons found creating chaos and disturbing peace in the area. These persons were later arrested.

During the special naka checking drive across the city from evening till next morning, 7389 motorists were prosecuted for violating traffic rules. Among them, 3423 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets. This apart, 677 motorists were prosecuted for drunk driving and 404 were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving in six days between October 18 and October 23.

In social media several comments were noticed in the past few days praising the traffic management of Kolkata Police which ensured almost normal vehicular movement in the city. Most of them who commented stay outside Bengal for job purposes and were back in the city for the festive season.