‘About 737 vacancies in rural libraries await Cabinet nod’

The filling up of about 737 vacancies for the post of librarians at rural libraries in Bengal is awaiting a nod from the Cabinet, said Siddiqullah Chowdhury, minister in-charge of the Department of Mass Education Extension and Library Services, Government of West Bengal. The minister was in Darjeeling on Wednesday to inaugurate a four-day long book fair.

“Along with the 737 vacancies, we have sent a petition for 1000 temporary workers for rural libraries to the Chief Minister” informed the minister while talking to media persons in Darjeeling. The 27th Annual Darjeeling District Book Fair 2023, organised by Local Library Authority, Darjeeling was flagged off at the Gorkha RangaMancha on Wednesday.

Binita Khambu Rai, Member on Duty, Library Services Department, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration submitted a memorandum to the minister requesting the filling up of vacancies in rural libraries. “Many rural libraries are on the verge of closure owing to lack of librarians,” stated Rai. To this the minister stated that he was hopeful that the 737 vacancies will get approved by the Cabinet along with 1000 temporary staff. “Darjeeling will have its share of rural librarians from this,” assured the minister.

When questioned on the recruitment procedure by the Rai, the minister stated that recruitment will be as per rules of the Government and under the District Magistrate and the department of Library services. “It will in no way be a political appointment nor will the Minister intervene in any way” assured Chowdhury.

When questioned as to how the rural areas benefit from the Library department as majority of the Hill populace reside in rural belts, the minister stated that the rural libraries will be rejuvenated. “If any schools in rural areas having class 9, 10, 11 and 12 want reference books, guide books, we will provide them these books free of cost for their libraries,” stated the minister.

Hoping that the Darjeeling book fair will draw huge crowd, Chowdhury stated book fairs are being held in all 23 districts of the state along with 3 additional and the Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair.

“In total 1 crore 20 lakh people had visited these book fairs in 2021-2022 with earnings of Rs. 10 crore. Books cannot be replaced.” However keeping in tune with modern technology the department has already digitised more than 34000 pages, the minister said.