About 7 stray puppies in Cooch Behar, 10 in Siliguri ‘poisoned to death’

Cooch Behar/ Siliguri: A person was arrested in Cooch Behar for allegedly poisoning about seven stray puppies. A similar incident also came to light in Ward 18 in Siliguri where around 10 stray puppies were poisoned to death.



Police from the Pundibari Police Station of Cooch Behar arrested one Satyen Barman (40 years.) His goat was bitten by stray dogs following which he allegedly poisoned the puppies.

On Saturday, local residents of Kaljani under Khapaidanga Gram Panchayat saw two of the puppies dead. They further alleged that 5 more were poisoned by Barman and buried. A complaint was lodged based on which Barman was arrested and produced in Court on Sunday. Police are investigating the case.

In another incident, ten stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Ward 18 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) near Rana Bustee.

On Saturday night, a resident of the area, who regularly fed the stray puppies, found them missing. On looking around, he spotted the carcass of the puppies in the drain.

The matter was reported to an animal welfare organisation and the Siliguri Police Station.

“There were 15 puppies. I saw them in the morning. Then they went missing. 10 are dead, 1 has been found in critical condition and 4 are missing. They have been poisoned,” stated Ashim Chakraborty, a local resident. Police have started an investigation.