About 68 trains cancelled in Howrah, Asansol Div

Kolkata: Train services across the Howrah and Asansol divisions of Eastern Railway will be disrupted on March 22 due to scheduled maintenance and de-stressing work, with 68 trains cancelled and several others rescheduled or regulated. In the Howrah division, traffic blocks across at least 15 sections during daytime hours will lead to the cancellation of 47 services, mostly local and MEMU trains. The cancellations include the Howrah–Bandel route with six cancellations and the Bandel–Howrah route with another six. The Howrah–Barddhaman corridor will see five cancellations in total, including four via the chord line and one on the main line. Three services will be cancelled on the Barddhaman–Howrah chord line and one on the main line. The Dankuni–Sealdah and Sealdah–Dankuni corridors will see two cancellations each, while the remaining services are spread across routes including Katwa, Chandannagar, Pandoah, Memari and Seoraphuli.

Some trains will be rescheduled or regulated. The Howrah–Jamalpur Kavi Guru Express will depart 105 minutes late, while Rampurhat–Jasidih MEMU, Godda–Sealdah MEMU and Katwa–Nimtita passenger trains will be rescheduled. In the Asansol division, 21 MEMU and DEMU passenger services will remain cancelled due to de-stressing work across multiple sections, including Jasidih–Dumka, Barddhaman–Asansol and Andal–Jasidih routes.