About 675 children rescued under Eastern Railway jurisdiction

Kolkata: From April 1, 2023 to February 27, 675 children were rescued under the Eastern Railway (ER) jurisdiction by Railway Protection Force (RPF). In the Sealdah Division alone, 93 children were rescued in 2023.



Most of the rescues were made from the Sealdah Railway Station, an official said. Out of the 93 children rescued, 47 were boys and 46 were girls. Out of the total rescued, four were handed over to the Railway police and 89 were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Under operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’ of Eastern Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF), over 779 children have been rescued and reunited with their families or transferred to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation in 2023. Eastern Railway shared that amongst 779 children who were rescued, 423 were boys and 356 were girls. In the month of November last year, over 88 children, including 45 minor girls were rescued and handed over to concerned authorities by ER’s RPF.

Under the banner of this operation, RPF has undertaken comprehensive measures to provide 24*7 security to Rail users, focusing on the rescue and protection of minor and teenage boys and girls. The pilot projects span across Eastern Railway to address the issues of child trafficking, kidnapping, and cases of missing children within railway premises.

In the year 2022, 713 children–380 boys and 333 girls were rescued and handed over to CWC for rehabilitation under operation ‘Nanhe Faristey.’ Last year in October, RPF had brought another service for tracing the lost child. For easy identification and faster home return or rehabilitation of the rescued children, RPF started putting information regarding children rescued on the official website of

Indian Railways.