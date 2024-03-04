About 656 D.El.Ed. institutes asked to submit faculty info

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) asked 656 institutes offering Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) courses to submit information details of each faculty member to create a database.



Through this drive, they want the faculty position of the institutes and understand the teaching structure. The primary aim of the Board is to create the database which will be used by them in the different programmes of the two-year D.El.Ed. course conducted by the WBBPE.

They have also been requested to upload the latest faculty list duly approved by the WBBPE and to be made available in the respective institute log-in. This, according to the Board official, will create transparency and help them to restore as well as retrieve the list as and when needed.

On March 1, the Board notified that details submitted again with the latest faculty list duly approved by the WBBPE within March 5. Earlier, the time duration given for uploading the mentioned information was from February 12 to February 19.