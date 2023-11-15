About 62 traders show-caused for black marketing of fertilisers

BALURGHAT: As many as 62 fertiliser traders were show-caused by the Agriculture department of South Dinajpur for their alleged involvement in black marketing of fertilisers. Four traders were sent notices not to sell fertilisers.



Incidentally, the block Agriculture officials in the past conducted meetings with the traders of each block of the district to control the price of fertiliser and prevent black marketing.

The concerned officials recently held a meeting with about 50 traders of Balurghat block where District Agriculture Officer (Fertiliser) Subodh Kundu and Balurghat Block Agriculture Officer Tanoy Saha were present.

The black marketing of fertilisers came to the fore last year as well. In this situation, the district Agriculture department is conducting operations across the district to control the price of fertilisers.

At present, NPK (26:26:26) fertilisers are most in demand owing to which the price of fertiliser increases during this period of Rabi crop cultivation. So the Agriculture department has suggested the use of alternative fertilisers NPK (15:15:15, 16:16:16, 16:20:0:13.) To make the farmers aware of this, a campaign is being carried out through leaflets in villages.

Farmers are facing huge problems in buying fertilisers following the exorbitant price hike.

Bimal Mahato, a farmer, said: “This year the price of fertiliser has increased by three to four times compared to the last five years.

We are small farmers. If the administration does not take action, our farming will stop. I don’t understand how we will cultivate in the coming days if the price of fertilisers is not reduced immediately.” Ujjwal Mahato, another farmer of Balurghat, said: “Whenever the time of cultivation comes, the traders usually engage in black marketing and create an artificial shortage of fertilisers and increase the price.”

Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, District Agriculture Officer said: “So far, a total of 252 fertiliser-shops have been raided and 62 traders have been show-caused. Four traders have sent notices not to sell fertiliser.”

Mrinal Sarkar, former Trinamool Congress district president, said: “Where there are reports of black marketing of fertilisers, the administration takes prompt action.”

On November 6, a group of farmers staged a demonstration and blocked the Balurghat-Tapan State Highway demanding an end to the black marketing of chemical fertilisers.