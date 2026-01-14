About 60L pilgrims visit Gangasagar Mela so far; hail arrangements

Sagar Island: Addressing a Press meet, State Power minister, Aroop Biswas said nearly 60 lakh pilgrims had visited the Gangasagar Mela till 3 pm on Tuesday, and the numbers were expected to rise sharply during the auspicious bathing window from 1.19 pm on Wednesday to 1.19 pm on Thursday.

Pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and different parts of Bengal said transport, food, drinking water and sanitation facilities were better organised compared with other large religious congregations.

Ramotar Das from Madhepura in Bihar, visiting Gangasagar for the sixth time, said: “From Kolkata to the mela ground, all arrangements, including food and stay, are in place. We faced no problem.” Comparing it with the Kumbh, he said management at Gangasagar was more seamless.

Ramkumar Kamath from Madhubani in Bihar, who arrived with a group of 10 to 15 pilgrims, including women, said: “We also went to the Kumbh, but the arrangements here are very good.” Mahesh Gaur from Delhi, travelling with a group of 30 pilgrims on an 18-day bus tour covering Ayodhya, Puri and other religious sites, said the mela remained orderly despite the heavy crowd.

Addressing the media, Biswas said pressure on roads and transport had increased significantly from Tuesday.

“Tonight and tomorrow, the pressure will be huge, and we are managing it on the ground through coordinated efforts,” he said, reiterating the state’s demand for national fair status for the Gangasagar Mela.

Panchayat and Rural Development minister Becharam Manna said roads worth Rs 675 crore had been built or upgraded along the Gangasagar route, with sanitation facilities extended to over 1,000 villages.