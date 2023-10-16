About 60 shops gutted in fire in Siliguri

Siliguri: A few days ahead of Durga Puja, a devastating fire broke out in Naxalbari Bazar on Sunday night. About 60 shops were damaged, of which 37 shops were completely gutted in flames.



Around seven fire tenders fought throughout the night and worked till Monday morning to completely douse the blaze.

Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress, Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad went to the spot at night to take stock of the situation.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, went to the spot on Monday afternoon. They assured help to the affected traders.

“This was a very unfortunate incident. Since last night we communicated with the District Magistrate, Police Commissioner and did the needful. On Tuesday we will hold an administrative meeting and try to help the traders as much as possible,” said the Mayor.

First, the fire broke out in a garment shop and then it rapidly spread to nearby shops. Traders alleged that fire tenders took time to reach the spot. Initially, three fire tenders reached the affected area and later more fire engines were sent from Siliguri, Bagdogra and Salugara.

As the market was in a congested area, the firefighters had to face a tough time in controlling the blaze. There was no fire extinguisher at the market.

There were different types of shops selling goods ranging from clothes to groceries, gift items and essential commodities. Traders and their families broke down in tears as a maximum of them lost almost everything in the blaze. The fire was reportedly caught due to a short circuit.