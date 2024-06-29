About 6 municipalities to start night service to ensure cleanliness

Malda: As per the directives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all 6 municipalities of Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts are going to start night service for cleaning entire municipal areas in their jurisdiction.

Of late, Sundays are exempted from this work but now the areas under the civic bodies are going to be cleaned on these days also.

Jolly Choudhury, joint secretary of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, held a review meeting on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-House for All (Urban) (PMAY-HFA )and dengue situation at the Town Hall in English Bazar in the presence of all concerned Chairpersons of the civic bodies. The municipalities will now hire more workers for this initiative and the additional expenses will be taken care of by the state government. The civic bodies are to send bills to the department for the extra expense incurred for this. The programme is being started by State Urban Development Agency (SUDA). Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of English Bazar Municipality (EBM), said: “All the civic bodies of the state are going to start this initiative as per the directives of the Chief Minister. The review meeting for the municipalities in the 3 districts of Malda, North and South Dinajpur was held here. We have been asked to start the process at once for better public services and prevention of dengue spread. The joint secretary also directed us not to lag in dengue prevention routine work. He also took stock of the PMAY-HFA scheme details in the municipal areas of the 3 districts. English Bazar is in a satisfactory state in the implementation of the scheme.”

Further, a health check up camp for the dengue workers at the Suswathya Kendra of Ramakrishna Pally in English Bazar was inaugurated by the joint secretary. The programme was taken up and organized by the health department of EBM.

EBM has also started to take stock of the dengue situation afresh and has been continuously keeping a vigil on the migrant labourers, returning from other states with fever. Health camps have been set up at the Railway station for the purpose.