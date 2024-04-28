About 6 injured in clashes in Chopra

Raiganj: Six persons were injured when a clash took place between Trinamool Congress (TMC) members and a group of miscreants, allegedly backed by the BJP, at Kalaguchh in North Dinajpur district on Saturday evening. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Dalua Hospital.



Nikhil Roy, TMC member who was injured in this attack, said: “Parliamentary elections were over in Chopra peacefully, we were holding a procession at Kalaguchh thanking the residents for peaceful elections. When our rally approached a rice mill, suddenly Haren Singh and his son along with some miscreants attacked us with lethal weapons and daggers. They have a connection with the BJP. Members are heavily injured.” Haren Singh, another injured, said: “Without any reason, Nikhil Roy and other TMC members from their rally attacked us. I have received a serious head injury. My son also has been injured.”

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police, Islampur Police District said: “An investigation has begun.”