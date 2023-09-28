‘About 561 people infected with dengue so far this year in South Dinajpur’

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration has decided on a number of preventive steps to control the dengue situation in the district. Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate (DM), South Dinajpur had convened a high-level meeting at the conference hall of district administrative building in Balurghat on Wednesday evening, attended by officials of different departments.



“The number of dengue cases is more than last year in South Dinajpur. Nearly 90 per cent of cases have been detected from the rural areas of the district. About 561 people have been infected so far this year in the district. Out of 561 cases, 46 cases have been found from the Balurghat civic area,” Krishna told reporters.

The meeting was held to review the present dengue situation in Balurghat.

“Special attention will be given to those wards from where the maximum number of dengue cases have been reported so far,” added the DM.

However, the municipality and administration claimed that most of the dengue infected people had a travel history. It was decided in the meeting that the civic councillors will go door-to-door to control dengue before Durga Puja festival. Anyone with fever for more than two days is being asked to get tested.

The state Health department is holding regular meetings with the district health teams. The district administration and Health department are taking necessary steps as per the instructions of the state.