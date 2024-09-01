About 54 B’desh nat’ls languish in Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home

Jalpaiguri: Many Bangladeshi nationals continue to languish in Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home, even after completing their sentences, due to logistical delays in transferring them to Berhampore Central Jail. As per the Correctional Home authorities, 54 such inmates remain in custody beyond their release date. The primary hurdle is the unavailability of police squads and vehicles required for their transfer to Berhampore, from where arrangements are made for their repatriation to Bangladesh.



In an alarming revelation, it was noted that many more Bangladeshi inmates in Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home are nearing the end of their sentences. This has left the authorities anxious about whether they can ensure timely transfers to Berhampore Central Jail. Santosh Sarkar, Jailer of Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home, stated: “According to protocol, Bangladeshi prisoners are supposed to be transferred to Berhampore Central Jail one month before their sentence ends. This facilitates their swift return home upon completion of their sentence. However, logistical challenges have delayed this process. Currently, 80 Bangladeshi prisoners are awaiting transfer, of whom 54 have already completed their sentences. We are striving to arrange the necessary police squad and vehicles to execute these transfers promptly.”

Sources indicate that the last transfer vehicle traveled from Jalpaiguri to Berhampore in June and no subsequent transfers have occurred since. On the other hand, Jalpaiguri Additional Superintendent of Police Shoubhanik Mukhopadhyay asserted: “Police squads and vehicles are provided whenever requested by the jail authorities, within the rules. However, during periods of heightened demand for law enforcement in the district, there may be brief delays. It’s not that resources are withheld, but there can be some delay.”

The overcrowding issue at Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home exacerbates the situation. With a capacity to house 703 prisoners, the facility is currently holding over 1,200 inmates, leading to severe overcrowding. Jail authorities are hopeful that transferring the Bangladeshi prisoners who have completed their sentences will help release some of this

pressure. The Correctional Home has therefore prioritised efforts to expedite the

repatriation process.