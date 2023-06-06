About 500kg Malda mangoes sold on 1st day of fest in Delhi

MALDA: Almost 500 kilogram of Malda mangoes were sold on the first day of the ‘Mango Mela’ and Handloom-Handicraft Expo 2023 in Delhi. The event is organised by the Resident Commissioner, Government of West Bengal, New Delhi.



The event was flagged off on Monday at the Handloom Haat in Janpath Road, Delhi. Mango lovers from the capital of the country and also from overseas countries flocked to the fair to buy mangoes of six districts of West Bengal. The event will conclude on 19 of this month.

Malda has already sent 3 metric tons of mangoes to the Mela in the first phase. The next consignment of 5 mt mangoes of different varieties will set sail on Wednesday. On the basis of first day’s sales the members of Malda Mango Merchants Association and six growers taking part in the event are hopeful of an excellent response in this year’s Mango Mela.

Samanta Layek, deputy director of district horticulture department, said: “On the opening day 500 kg mangoes and 20 kg of mango processed products like pickles, and jelly have been sold in Delhi. We have sent Gopalbhog, Himsagar varieties in the first phase, weighing 3 mt.

On Wednesday Langra, Laxmanbhog varieties will be sent. Later, Malda special Doodhkumar, Rakhalbhog, Amritabhog will also be sent as soon as they ripen.”

A total of 8 stalls selling mangoes have been set up in the Mango Mela of which 2 belong to Malda. 6 growers have participated in the event from the district. The other districts are Murshidabad, Nadia, Bankura, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas. Ujjal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association talking to the Millenium Post over the phone from Delhi, stated: “Our chief minister repeatedly said and strived for promoting mangoes at the national and international level. This is part of that effort and we have got a huge response. We are very much hopeful about the future of Malda mangoes.”