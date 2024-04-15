About 500 workers join Trinamool in Siliguri

Siliguri: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the strength of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has increased once again as an Independent Panchayat member and nearly 500 workers have joined the party in Fulbari area under Jalpaiguri LS constituency. On Sunday, Shapiur Rahman, the Panchayat member of Fulbari number II Gram Panchayat joined the party in Jatiyakali area.

Debashish Pramanik, president of Dagram Fulbari block of TMC, handed over party flags to new joiners. Shapiur Rahman, a Trinamool Congress worker, left the party during the Panchayat election. He contested as an Independent candidate after the party declined to select him as a candidate. Now, he has returned to the party.

“At the recent Panchayat election, our party worker contested as an Independent candidate and won. His return will significantly bolster our chances in the upcoming election,” said Debashish Pramanik. A few days ago, about 33 families left CPI(M) and BJP and joined TMC in Shimulbari area of Mantadari Gram Panchayat under Rajganj Block in Jalpaiguri LS constituency.