About 500 attend Duare Daktar camp in S Dinajpur

balurghat: In a bid to provide a special medical facility to the residents in remote areas of South Dinajpur district, a two-day special outreach programme of ‘Duare Daktar’ (Doctor at Doorsteps) was conducted in this district. The programme was held due to the initiative undertaken up by of South Dinajpur district Health department.



On Saturday, the programme was held in Tapan block’s Balapur High School. About 16 doctors from Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) attended the camp in the area inhabited by migrants.

According to a source, a similar programme was organised in Buniadpur on Friday.

“Specialist doctors belonging to different departments provided various services to the people of the local areas in the two-day camps. Local people particularly who hail from the underprivileged background were benefitted from this special outreach programme. The programme was conducted as per instruction of the State Health department,” said the source.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur Dr Sukumar Dey, Tapan Block BMOH Dr Ankur Das Karmakar, Tapan Block BDO Tirthankar Ghosh and other dignitaries were present at the camp. Meanwhile, more than 500 people joined the camp.