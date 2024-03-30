About 50 research papers submitted at symposium

Kolkata: The Computer Society of India, Kolkata Chapter, in association with Sister Nivedita University (SNU), organised the second doctoral symposium on Human Centered Computing (Human 2024) on Saturday with the theme ‘Society 5.0’, envisioning a human-centered society empowered by technological advancements.



The symposium was graced by Prof Dr Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, SNU, Prof Dipti Prasad Mukherjee, Deputy Director and Professor (HAG), Electronics and Communication Sciences Unit, Computer and Communication Sciences Division, Indian Statistical Institute

Prof Debashis De, MAKAUT, and Dr Debasish Chakraborty, scientist, Regional Remote Sensing Centres - East, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO among others. The primary objective of Human 2024 was to provide a platform for PhD students, post-doctoral researchers, and R&D personnel to present their research findings and share experiences. Through paper presentations and discussions, participants delved into various aspects of Human Centered Computing, fostering constructive dialogue and collaboration in an international environment.

This year’s symposium received an overwhelming response, with more than 50 research papers submitted from various corners of the globe. Accepted papers will also be published in the Springer Book Series, ensuring wide dissemination and recognition of the scholarly contributions presented at Human 2024.