About 5 newborn Royal Bengal Tiger cubs delight visitors

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park authorities have introduced their newest members to visitors this summer vacation.



After nearly two months, five newborn cubs of Royal Bengal Tigress Sheela were escorted out of the night shelter into the display area.

The cubs made their debut in the ‘kraal’ (enclosure) this week, where visitors will be able to see them.

However, they won’t be released for safari in open enclosures at the moment. It will take more time before they can roam freely in the safari area.

Meanwhile, the two lions from Tripura are expected to be ready for safari in July. Vijay Kumar, Director of Bengal Safari Park, stated: “All five cubs, one male and four females, are healthy and in good spirits.

Round-the-clock surveillance is ongoing but they are still too young to be released for the safari. They have been moved from the night shelters to ‘kraals’ or small enclosures for public viewing.”

Recently, Sourav Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the West Bengal Zoo Authority, and Bhaskar J V, Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife), visited the park to inspect the condition of the new cubs and lions. The Member Secretary of the Zoo Authority expressed satisfaction with the cubs’ health condition. Sheela gave birth to five cubs at the Bengal Safari Park on March 6. With this, Sheela became a mother for the fourth time. Sheela gave birth to seven cubs earlier.

This time, Sheela and Vivaan, the Royal Bengal Tiger couple, gave birth to five cubs. With this, the number of Royal Bengal Tigers at the Safari Park stood at 14.

Out of which, six are male and eight are female.

The park authorities are hopeful that these new cubs will attract more tourists to the park.