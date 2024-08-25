About 4K cops to be deployed

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has made elaborate arrangements for the ‘march to Nabanna’ movement on Tuesday to ensure safety of the common people and candidates appearing in UGC-NET examination.

According to sources, a rally will be organised by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj on Tuesday protesting the alleged rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Hospital. Though the state government had approached the Supreme Court to stop that rally citing that no permission was obtained, the apex court had rejected the appeal and had mentioned that police cannot take any action against any peaceful protest.

Accordingly, on Tuesday about 4,000 police personnel will be deployed, including about 2,000 around the Vidyasagar Setu. Senior officers from the rank and file of the city police will also be on the road to tackle any situation.

On social media platforms, Kolkata Police posted: “Tuesday, August 27, is the day when several candidates are scheduled to take the UGC-NET exam from 9.30 am-12.30 pm and again from 3.00-6.00 pm. An organisation calling itself ‘Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj’ has called for a ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on the same day. We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centre. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, or contact nearest

police station.”