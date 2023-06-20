About 4,871 candidates withdraw nominations

Kolkata: A preliminary report from the state Election Commission has revealed that 4,871 nominations have been withdrawn by the different political parties in connection with the ensuing Panchayat elections on July 8.



BJP topped the list of withdrawal of nominations with 1,503 followed by the ruling party Trinamool 1,107 and CPI(M) 1,006.

The Independent candidates had withdrawn 670 nominations which are higher than the Congress withdrawing 383 and Forward Bloc 37.

“The process of collection of reports of nomination withdrawal from the district administration is on and the figure is expected to increase,” a senior SEC official said.A record 2.36 lakh nominations were filed in the Panchayat elections till June 15, which was the last scheduled date for filing nominations.

However, as per directions of the court, an extended day was offered only for Shiskha Bandhus and voluntary resource persons under the Education department and 60 BJP candidates from the Basirhat area.

Trinamool Congress had filed the highest number of nominations amounting to 85,817 followed by BJP which gave 56,321 nominations and CPI(M) made 48,646 nominations.

Congress has filed 17,750 nominations while the Independents had filed 9,668 nominations. AAP has filed 13 nominations that include 4 in Panchayat Samiti (PS) and 9 in Gram Panchayat (GP).

The nomination details of the SEC revealed that TMC had submitted 11,930 more nominations than the total number of seats in the three-tier Panchayat system.

In ZP (Zilla Parishad), BJP had also filed nominations for more than the earmarked seats. While the number of seats in ZP is 928, BJP has filed 1,058 nominations. The filing of nominations started on June 9.