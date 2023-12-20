About 47 industrial units to come up at investment of Rs 1100 crore

Malda district is going to get 47 new industrial units with investments worth more than Rs 1,100 crore. These projects will create job opportunities for over 6,000 people. The information was shared by General Manager, District Industrial Center (DIC), Manabendra Mandal at the North Bengal Business meet at the Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat at Kawakhali in Siliguri on December 7.

Among these 47 industries, ethanol and poly textile units are the two mega projects, while Cement, wall putty, carpet, jute mill, steel and plastic production units are among others. Further, 142 new industrial units have also been set up in Malda during the 2022-23 financial year. These units include jute mills, rice mills, atta mills, starch, steel and plastic production set up at an investment of Rs 641 crore 17 lakh generating 4,224 jobs.

Mandal said: “We placed the information regarding the units already started in the district and those that would be set up in the next financial year at the North Bengal Business meet. The district is going to have more than 47 units attracting investments worth over Rs 1,100. New jobs will be created and the economy of the district will get a new direction with almost twice the investment than the previous year.” Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said: “I was present at the meet and the information provided by the DIC is very exciting. But to set up new industries need timely help from the government. We hope for the best and expect the government should meet the needs of the industrialists in time for the development of Malda. This kind of growth in industries, as presented, is sure to have a great impact on the socio-economic scenario of the district.”