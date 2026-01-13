About 45L pilgrims take ‘holy dip’ at Gangasagar so far

Kolkata: Around 45 lakh pilgrims have taken a holy dip at Gangasagar, the confluence of the river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, since January 1 till 3 pm on Monday, state minister Aroop Biswas said at a Press conference at the mela ground.

Biswas said the auspicious punya snan on Makar Sankranti will begin at 1.19 pm on January 14 (Wednesday) and continue till 1.19 pm on January 15 (Thursday), providing a full 24-hour window for the ritual bath.

Pilgrims performing the holy dip are being provided free photo certificates through government-run ‘Bandhan’ photo booths to commemorate their visit. The initiative, Biswas said, aims to preserve memories of the holy bath and has seen strong participation in recent years. Senior ministers and officials outlined extensive arrangements across transport, health, fire safety and civic services to manage the surge in pilgrims. Biswas said coastal connectivity had been affected by erosion and natural calamities, prompting the construction of a new temporary alternate road. A new bus terminus and taxi stand have also been set up this year.

Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy said the department has deployed 14 mobile treatment units for water pouch production and distribution, set up 76 water kiosks and 42 watch towers, and arranged more than 11,300 permanent, semi-permanent and mobile toilets. He said the number of toilets is likely to increase depending on footfall.

Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said 18 temporary fire stations have been established, including 11 at the mela ground, supported by fire tenders and 370 personnel. He said 75 motorcycles fitted with fire extinguishers have also been deployed, and fire-retardant solutions sprayed on temporary hogla-leaf structures.

Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said around 3,600 buses are operating between Howrah and Babughat to Lot 8 in Kakdwip, along with 300 buses on the Kachuberia–Sagar route. He said water transport services have been expanded with 120 launches, 45 vessels and 13 barges, besides water ambulances and an air ambulance for medical emergencies.

Irrigation and Waterways department minister Manas Bhunia said major infrastructure works have been undertaken for the mela, including beach protection measures and large-scale dredging to maintain navigational channels. He said maintenance dredging is continuing through the mela period to ensure uninterrupted water transport.

Pilgrims are being provided real-time information through QR codes offering details on drinking water, toilets, health centres, ATMs, transport schedules, parking and route guidance. QR-coded wristbands are being distributed to children and elderly pilgrims to help trace them if they get separated. Biswas said 80 of the 84 pilgrims reported missing so far have been reunited.