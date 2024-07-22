About 450 stranded students safely return via Changrabandha border

Cooch Behar: Indian students stranded in Bangladesh are returning home with evident fear in their eyes, as Bangladesh grapples with turmoil due to the anti-quota system movement. This unrest has left many Indian students, along with those from Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, stranded. On Sunday, about 450 students returned to India through the Changrabandha border immigration check post in the Cooch Behar district, facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Changrabandha, the Indo Bangladesh border, is 104 km from Cooch Behar town. The state government ensured all necessary arrangements were in place for their safe return.



The Mekhliganj Police Station coordinated all logistical arrangements for the students upon their arrival in India. Buses were provided to transport them to their respective destinations, alleviating their fears of returning home.

A total of 441 students from Community Medical College and Prime Medical College in Rangpur, Bangladesh, returned to India through the Changrabandha immigration check post on Sunday. This group included 243 Indian students, 173 Nepalese, 25 Bhutanese and one Maldivian.

Neha Parveen, a student from Nepal, shared her experience: “Initially, I did not comprehend the severity of the situation. Fear set in after the internet was shut down, making it impossible to communicate with my family. We were unaware of the outside situation from inside the hostel. However, the college facilitated our return without any difficulties, and we have been treated exceptionally well since arriving in India.”

Masum Ahmed, a resident of Assam, expressed relief, stating: “Crossing into India brought immense peace and happiness. Although our college was relatively unaffected, the situation outside was dire and I was concerned about my ability to return home safely. It feels reassuring to be back.”

Addressing the situation, Additional District Superintendent of Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar District Police, Sandeep Garai, stated: “Today, 441 students have arrived in India, including nationals from Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Comprehensive arrangements, including medical support and ambulances, were made for their well-being. Refreshments were provided and 11 buses were arranged to transport the students to

their destinations.”

The anti-quota movement has also disrupted import and export activities through this border. Typically, 250 to 300 vehicles cross the border daily from India and Bhutan, but this has ceased, causing trucks to queue at the border.

Amarjit Roy, Joint Secretary of the Changrabandha Exporters Association, commented: “Daily trade worth over Rs 2.5 crore has been halted, leading to significant losses for businesses. Lorries carrying raw materials are stuck at the border and local traders and

currency exchange businesses are suffering due to the reduced traffic through the Changrabandha immigration check post.”