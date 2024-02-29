About 4,428 candidates qualify for SET

About 4,428 candidates have qualified for the 25th State Eligibility Test (SET), the results of which were announced by the West Bengal College Service Commission on Thursday.

As many as 61,185 candidates had appeared for the examination that was held on December 17, 2023. Among the candidates who have qualified, the number of unreserved are 1,989, economically-weaker section 398, Other Backward Class (OBC A) 416, Other Backward Class (OBC B) 319, Scheduled Caste 901, Scheduled Tribe 247, persons with disabilities 157 and one transgender.

Around 12 transgenders had registered for the SET examination, out of which 6 appeared. 3 of them were eligible and one had qualified.