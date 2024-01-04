About 42K farmers to get agri loans through co-op societies

Siliguri: With the aim of enhancing farmers’ income and employment opportunities, the state government will provide loans through co-operative societies.



A total of Rs 141 crore will be given to around 42,000 farmers under Jalpaiguri Central Co-operative Society, which includes the areas — Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district and Alipuduar.

In this regard, Pradip Mazumder, minister of Panchayat and co-operation department held a detailed meeting at the State Guest House in Siliguri on Thursday. Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of Jalpaiguri Central Co-operative Society and other officials related to co-operative societies of eight districts of North Bengal were present at the meeting.

“The state government wants to enhance the income of farmers. Therefore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the agricultural loan for the farmers. There were some technical problems in providing the loans to the farmers. We have raised the issue in the meeting where the minister gave us a positive sign. Probably, we can provide the loans after January 10,” said

Sourav Chakraborty.

These loans will be given to Co-operative societies like Primary Agriculture Co-operative Society (PACS). Farmers have to create PACS to avail the loans. Each farmer will get a loan of Rs 20,000 to 1 lakh with 4 to 7 per cent interest.

Sourav Chakraborty also said that there are 19 PACS who are defaulters and that the Jalpaiguri Central Co-operative Society is creating a list of defaulters and actions will be taken against them.

“The number of defaulters was high during the tenure of CPI(M). Slowly, we are decreasing the number. Currently, there are 19 defaulters. Actions will be taken against them. We want to develop more PACS in this region. Not only in agriculture, we are also focusing on homestay tourism, handicrafts items etc,” Chakraborty added.