About 406 students take part in ‘Kala Utsab’

Around 406 students from various schools participated in the two-day Kala Utsab starting from Wednesday till Thursday. Out of the total participants, 20 will be selected and sent for the nationals.

The state Education minister Bratya Basu informed that five participants had secured top ranks from the state in last year’s nationals. Two had won first place, two had secured second place and one stood third.

Like last year, Basu stressed that in addition to reading books, students must also learn to interact with nature to have a balanced mental development as education does not only mean to cram information.

The art festival was held at district level earlier and the first prize winner in both male and female categories participated in the state-level festivities. The ten categories included classical dance, drama, folk music and classical music, among others.

Alokananda Roy during her speech encouraged students to share their learnings with others. She also stressed that the student getting ranks here should not end their cultural endeavours here and need to be further nurtured and encouraged.

She also suggested that in district levels, senior artists can go to district and conduct grooming lessons as it is the collective responsibility to help the students grow.