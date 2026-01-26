About 400 students honoured as scholars, awardees

Kolkata: Around 400 students from across Bengal were felicitated as scholars and awardees for 2025 at the 66th Annual Awards Ceremony of the Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS), held at Derozio Hall of Presidency University on Saturday.

State minister for Science and Technology and Biotechnology Ujjal Biswas attended the programme, along with JBNSTS chairman Amitava Raychaudhuri, director Maitree Bhattacharyya, members of the governing body, scholars and awardees. The students were selected from over 15,000 applicants through multiple examinations, including the Senior and Junior Talent Search Tests and the Senior and Junior Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti schemes. Scholars will receive scholarships and book grants, while the top 10 boys and top 10 girls were awarded laptops.

Several institutions were recognised for producing the highest number of scholars.

Highlighting the gender gap in science education, JBNSTS director Maitree Bhattacharyya said STEM education remained one of India’s major challenges, noting that only about 14 per cent of girl students pursue science and technology and move on to professional careers in medicine and allied fields. She said the Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti scheme was introduced to address this gap. Addressing the scholars, Biswas said a scholarship was not merely financial assistance but a recognition of merit and effort. “It should be accepted not only as an honour but also as a responsibility—to prepare for the country and for society,” he said.