About 40 OSOP stalls operational under South Eastern Rly area

Under One Station One Product (OSOP) initiative, about 40 stalls are operational in South Eastern Railway (SER) jurisdiction. According to officials, the kiosks are running successfully over all four divisions of SER.

The OSOP scheme was introduced by the Ministry of Railways with a mission to promote local products by providing a market and creating additional income opportunities for the residents of the area. These products range from handicrafts, artefacts, textiles and handlooms to processed or semi-processed food and local agricultural produce.

“With the huge response received from the general public and passengers, more outlets are being opened at different stations,” an official stated.

Stations, including Adra, Bankura, Bhaga, Bokaro, Haldia, Digha, Panskura,

Santragachi, Shalimar and Rourkela, among others under these jurisdiction have

these kiosks.