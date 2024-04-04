About 4 TMC members injured in attack by miscreants

Raiganj: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Sabbir Ali received bullet injury and three others were wounded when a gang of miscreants attacked them with lethal weapons and fired from shotguns at Dhuligaon in Sujali Gram Panchayat under Islampur Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday. Sabbir Ali, who received a bullet injury



in the head, is stated to be serious and is undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Siliguri.

The three injured persons have been admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

TMC leaders claimed that the miscreants in the last Panchayat elections worked in favour of Independent candidates in Islampur.

Abdul Sattar, president of TMC committee of Sujali Gram Panchayat, said: “In the evening on Wednesday, our TMC members were sitting near a shop at Dhuligaon when suddenly some miscreants who worked for Independent candidates in last Panchayat elections armed with shotguns raided the place and started firing on our members.

Our four members were injured. The crime was committed in front of the police. We demand the police to arrest the criminals soon, else we will stage agitation against the police.”

Jobbi Thomas, Superintendent of Police Islampur Police District said: “We received a complaint against some miscreants. Three persons have been detained. Further investigation is underway.”