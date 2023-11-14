About 4 TMC leaders retain posts for 3rd time

Siliguri: Papiya Ghosh and Alok Chakraborty became the president and chairman of Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress Plains and Shanta Chhetri and L B Rai were selected as president and chairman of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress Hills for the third time.

On November 13, All India Trinamool Congress released a notification in this regard. The district presidents and chairmen have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

“I thanked our supremo Mamata Banerjee for keeping trust in me. We have already won in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and Siliguri Municipal Corporation elections and we can make a hat-trick after winning in the Lok Sabha elections. We are sure that people will shower their love to us in the Lok Sabha elections,” said Papiya Ghosh.

On Tuesday, TMC workers felicitated Papiya Ghosh at the District Party office in Bagdogra and Siliguri.

Alok Chakraborty was also delighted after getting the post again. He said: “Senior leaders of our party have faith in us, so again we have been given this important responsibility. We will put all our efforts to make the party win the election.”