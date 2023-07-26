About 4 lakh white & red sandalwood trees to be planted on Red Road

: Breaking the myth that white and red sandalwood trees are only grown in South India, the state Forest department has started planting saplings along the Red Road after it successfully conducted a similar project in several western districts of Bengal on a pilot basis.

State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Wednesday said in the Assembly that around four lakh white and red sandalwood trees will be planted on both sides of the Red Road. The project will be completed within the next one to one-and-half-years.

The department has already started planting sandalwood saplings on Red Road after taking clearance from the Centre. The Forest department will plant the trees and the Defence ministry will be responsible for maintenance.

“It was once believed that red and white sandalwoods were grown in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now, we have successfully planted sandalwood trees in Bankura, Jhargram, Purulia, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. After taking permission from the Ministry of Defence, we have also started planting sandalwood trees on both sides of Red Road. Around 60 lakh saplings are being brought to the state out of which four lakh will be planted on Red Road,” he said.

The minister also said the project of planting saplings on the Red Road started on July 18 on the occasion of “Van Mahotsav”.

Around 35 lakh saplings have been distributed among the districts. Plantations are being done by the intervention of the district administrative officials. School students were also involved.

The minister told the House that the forest cover of Bengal has increased from 17.21 to 21.61 per cent within a span of 10 years from 2011 to 2021. Under the “Sabujshree” project, Bengal has distributed 55,15,050 saplings across the state since 2016.