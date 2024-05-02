About 4 held in e-rickshaw theft case

Siliguri: Four people, including the manager of an e-rickshaw showroom located at the Eastern Bypass area of Siliguri, were arrested on charges of selling a stolen e-rickshaw. The accused have been identified as Vishal Sarkar, manager of the showroom, Sujit Saha, employee of the showroom, Subhash Malakar, owner of a garage and Vivek Das, a thief. Police sources said that on April 21, an e-rickshaw was stolen from Dabgram area. While probing, police learned that Vivek stole the e-rickshaw and sold it to Subhash Malakar.

The showroom manager and worker bought the e-rickshaw for Rs 14,500 and sold it to a woman for Rs 50,000. All the accused were produced in Siliguri Court on Thursday.