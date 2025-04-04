About 3K cops, drones deployed on Ram Navami

Kolkata: The police across the state have made adequate security arrangements for Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday across the city.

Apart from Kolkata, a sufficient number of police will be deployed in the districts, with extra emphasis in parts of Howrah and Hooghly.

According to sources, on Sunday about 3000 cops will be on the road across the city to maintain law and order during the Ram Navami rallies. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma has urged people to follow the guidelines of the High Court while taking part in the rallies and abide by the rules.

Earlier, Verma had visited multiple places across the city to check the preparedness. He had met the divisional Deputy Commissioners and had directed them to ensure that the route of the rally is covered under security camera surveillance. This apart, in addition to the security cameras installed, drones and backpack cameras are likely to be used to keep a close watch on the gatherings and rallies. To prevent any deterioration of law and order, police will be ready with a counter action plan in case any emergency situation crops up. Senior officials will also be on the road supervising the security arrangements.

Apart from Kolkata, an adequate number of police forces along with counter action plans will be deployed in the vulnerable areas across Bengal by the state police. Drones will be used to monitor the situation and act when needed. Besides the security arrangements, the cyber cell of both the Kolkata and the state police have started monitoring social media platforms for possible spread of fake news.

Senior officials of both the police units have urged not to spread any rumour or any unverified information on social media. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has published a notification containing traffic restrictions on Sunday for Ram Navami rallies.

As per the notification, no goods vehicle will be allowed to ply in the city from 12 pm to 12 am on Sunday. However, the goods vehicles carrying emergency and perishable items like oxygen, medicines, fruits, vegetables, fish, milk, LPG cylinders, lubricants, petroleum oil, CBG etc are exempted from the restrictions. These apart, the movement of vehicles across the city may be diverted as and when necessary.