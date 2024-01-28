About 370 students get scholarships

Kolkata: The Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search awarded scholarships to 370 students in the state during its 64th annual awards ceremony on Saturday at Derozio Hall in Presidency University.



Out of the 370 students, 57 were identified as senior scholars, 52 as Senior “Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti” awardees, 209 as junior scholars and 52 as Junior “Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti” awardees. The senior scholars were awarded a Rs 4,000 monthly scholarship.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent her message congratulating the awardees, “JBNSTS plays an important role in society by recognizing, inspiring and cultivating the potential of young scientific minds. The JBNSTS team has been fulfilling this national objective with a lot of sincerity and dedication over the years, and I express my best wishes for the continued success of the institution in their forthcoming endeavours.” The programme was attended by the state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu, who congratulated the scholars and urged them to excel in their

chosen field.

The programme was attended by Dr Basudeb Dasgupta, an acclaimed scientist of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, the Chairman of the Institute Professor Amitava Raychaudhuri and Presidency University Registrar, amongst others.