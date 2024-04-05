‘About 3,541 voters in state crossed 100 years of age’

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) is taking all possible measures to ensure that about 3,541 voters in Bengal who have crossed 100 years can cast their franchise during the Lok Sabha elections.



As per data available from the office of the Bengal CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), the highest number, 309, of these elderly electors are from Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency (PC). The lowest number is from Kolkata North where there are only 11 voters.

Interestingly, the number of female voters in this 100 plus category are more than double than the male voters. The female electors in this list are 2457 while the male ones are 1084. Krishnanagar is second in this list with 176, 100 plus voters while Purulia is third with 160 voters. There is only a single PC namely Dum Dum where the number of male-female centenarian voters are the same — 44 each. In all other 41 constituencies, the number of female voters are significantly higher than the male ones. “We have verified these 100 plus voters by sending our representatives to every single household of these voters. All these voters were felicitated from the respective District Electoral Officers (DEO) offices on the occasion of National Voters Day, January 25,” Arindam Niyogi, Additional CEO said. According to the CEO office, the total number of voters aged above 85 years are 478719. The Commission has made arrangements for voting at home for all voters above 85 years, those physically challenged possessing disability certificates and those involved in essential services. The voters wishing to avail home voting facility have to apply through the Commission’s website.