About 35% of road accidents involve buses, reveals Kolkata Traffic Police

Kolkata: In a recent traffic awareness and sensitisation programme, the Kolkata Traffic Police (KIP) presented alarming statistics to representatives of bus associations, revealing that approximately 35 percent of road accidents involve buses.

Earlier, the state Transport department, in its guidelines to enhance safety in public transport, emphasised the need to sensitise bus crews about traffic rules and regulations. In line with this, the sensitisation programme, held at the Rangers Club on Tuesday, focused on the reasons behind bus-related accidents and strategies to prevent them, such as ensuring buses stay in the correct lanes. Key aspects of the Transport department’s guidelines were also discussed during the session. During the programme, the police presented CCTV footage of recent bus-related accidents. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, was present at the event. Pradip Narayan Basu, general secretary of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners Association, expressed satisfaction with the initiative. He said: “The deputy commissioner assured us that such meetings would be held bimonthly. We have also advised that awareness needs to be raised among drivers on a zone-wise basis.”

Titu Saha, general secretary of City Suburban Bus Services, echoed this sentiment, stating: “To prevent accidents, awareness should reach all workers. After paying high insurance premiums, we don’t want accidents to happen and any mother to lose their child.” Saha also advocated for driver training and raised concerns about the heavy fines imposed by the police.

Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity, urged the police to adopt a more humane approach and called for stricter enforcement of pedestrian rights. He emphasised the need for clear pavements free of encroachments. “Police said that we have to work as a family. We said, for this to be truly effective, the police need to change their approach. Many bus drivers experience anxiety when they see traffic sergeants,” Chatterjee said.