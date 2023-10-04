About 33 schools receive Nirmal Vidyalaya Award

As many as 33 state-run primary and high schools in South Dinajpur district received Nirmal Vidyalaya Award in a programme organised by the Samagra Shiksha Mission (SSM) on Wednesday in Balurghat’s Baluchhaya auditorium. Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, Vivek Kumar, Additional District Magistrate and Bimal Krishna Gayan, District Project Officer were present in the programme.

Out of 33 schools, there were 17 primary schools and 16 high schools covering 17 circles of the district. These schools were selected on the basis of scores on various factors, including cleanliness, mid-day meal, cooking parameters, sanitisation and reading infrastructure. Apart from this, two special awards were given to two schools on the same day. Bimal Krishna Gayan said: “Nirmal Vidyalaya Award was started in 2012. During the Covid pandemic, the award was suspended. A special team visited various schools to select them for this award.”

Tuhin Subhra Mandal, a teacher of Ayodhya K D Vidyaniketan, said: “This award will definitely motivate us.

A special team from SSM visited our school.”