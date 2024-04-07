About 33 families leave CPI(M) and BJP, join TMC

Siliguri: Ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) election, the strength of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has increased as 33 families left CPI(M), BJP parties and joined Trinamool in Shimulbari area of Mantadari Gram Panchayat under Rajganj Block in Jalpaiguri LS constituency. Arindam Banerjee, president of Rajganj Block TMC handed over party flags to the new joiners in a joining programme at the area on Sunday.

“About 33 families joined today. This participation is additional oxygen before the Lok Sabha polls. In the future, several more families of the area will join the TMC”, said the block President. The new party workers have already started campaigning for the TMC-nominated candidate of Jalpaiguri LS constituency.

Triangular fight between TMC, BJP and alliance of CPI(M) and Congress will take place in Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling constituencies. Candidates could be seen campaigning since Sunday morning, visiting different areas, going door-to-door and communicating with people. TMC has nominated Nirmal Chandra Roy, CPI(M) and Congress alliance has nominated Debraj Barman and BJP has nominated Jayanta Roy as the candidates of Jalpaiguri LS constituency.

On the other hand, TMC has nominated Gopal Lama, BJP has nominated Raju Bista and Congress-CPI(M) alliance has nominated Munish Tamang as the candidates for Darjeeling LS constituencies.

On Sunday, Gopal Lama started a door-to-door campaign from Baghajatin Colony in Ward 2 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). He offered prayers at different temples. He also took out a procession in the Shishudangi area and held public meetings. After campaigning for the whole day, he ended his campaign after a meeting at Ward number 16. Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district TMC was with him in the entire day’s campaign. Meanwhile, Arjun Munda, Union minister of Tribal Affairs came to Siliguri on Sunday.

He held a public meeting at Hanskhoya Football ground in Phansidewa by supporting BJP candidate Raju Bista. Munish Tamang, the Congress nominated candidate, has campaigned in different areas of Khoribari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.